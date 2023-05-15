Rider airlifted to trauma centre after rolling ATV, passenger injured

Two people were hospitalized after rolling their all-terrain vehicle in Muskoka.

OPP says the single-vehicle crash happened on a private trail on Chrysler Road in Bracebridge late Friday afternoon.

According to police, the driver lost control, causing the ATV to leave the trail and rollover.

A 30-year-old Bracebridge resident was airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, and the 37-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.