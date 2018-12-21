

CTV Barrie





Two people were arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say they seized a large amount of money and drugs during a RIDE stop in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say the car was stopped at 4:30 p.m. at the 9th Line and 20th Sideroad and noticed what appeared to be drugs in the vehicle.

After investigating, officers allege they found $25,000 in case, 11-grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a baton, knife, and a baseball bat.

A 21-year-old Barrie man and a 23-year-old Innisfil woman face several charges including drug-trafficking offences.