RIDE spot check nabs disqualified driver

A RIDE check snared an illegal driver in Clearview Township.

The OPP was conducting a RIDE check shortly after midnight Monday when they pulled over a man who initially gave a false name.

Once police determined the driver’s true identity, they found the Feversham man had two current driving disqualifications and had been disqualified from driving with an impaired charge and driving a vehicle without consent.

The 30-year-old man was charged with obstructing a peace officer and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court in July.