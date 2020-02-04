BARRIE -- Ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft, may soon operate in the Sunshine City, easing the agonizingly long waits for local cabs.

Orillia Councillors voted to remove certain city regulations that had previously discouraged ride-sharing companies from working in the city. Council agreed to allow drivers to forgo a vulnerable sector check.

Uber Canada said they would open their service to the Sunshine City if the regulations were lifted.

Residents have long complained about the waiting times for local taxis. One person told CTV News they were left waiting for nearly two hours after calling a cab on a Saturday night.

The final decision still needs to be ratified at the council's next meeting.