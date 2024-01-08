Ride checks zero: Highway 93 impaired driving charges - 2

Police didn't put the brakes on the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs across the southern Georgian Bay area on the weekend, with 348 drivers showing no signs of impairment.

However, a Southern Georgian Bay provincial patrol officer noted the actions of a vehicle in the area of the roundabout on Simcoe County Road 93 at 1:36 a.m. January 7.

After stopping the car and speaking with the driver, further investigation resulted in a 25-year-old Victoria Harbour man being charged with impaired driving offences.

He was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18. He also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension along with a tow and impound invoice for seven days per the Ministry of Transportation.

In a second incident, a patrol officer on Highway 93 near Darby Road in Tay Township was alerted to a suspended driver by the on-board Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer spoke with the driver and charged the 71-year-old Orillia man with driving without a licence, with open liquor and cannabis available.

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 25 with a tow and impound invoice for 45 days.

If you see a possibly impaired driver, "Make the Call and dial 911"