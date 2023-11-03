BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ribbon-cutting ceremony held to celebrate new Port Carling child care centre

    Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith cuts the ceremonial ribbon for a new child care centre on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, in Port Carling, Ont. (CTV News/Ian Duffy) Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith cuts the ceremonial ribbon for a new child care centre on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, in Port Carling, Ont. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday in Port Carling to celebrate a new and much-needed child care centre at Glen Orchard Public School.

    The new Muskoka Lakes Preschool facility inside the Port Carling school, funded with a $1 million investment by the Ministry of Education, will offer 36 spaces for toddler to preschoolers.

    Officials at Friday's ceremony are confident they can staff the facility, noting the influx of people moving into the area and adding they have some staff already lined up.

    Shawna Biamonte, program coordinator with Muskoka Lakes Preschool, said the waitlists for child care are so long that families are signing their children up before they are born.

    Biamonte said she hopes the center will be operational before the New Year, pending the completion of all necessary licensing procedures.

