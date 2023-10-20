Reward offered for information in suspicious disappearance and death of Ont. senior

A reward is being offered as investigators continue to seek answers in the suspicious death of a Caledon man whose body was found nearly six months after his disappearance five years ago.

Provincial police say Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta was last seen on Sept. 28, 2019, in the area of Olivers Lane and Walker Road in Caledon.

At the time, his family made an appeal to the public for help locating the elderly man.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen him or anyone with any information with regards to his whereabouts or ventures over the course of the past week to not hesitate and call OPP. My father is 87 years old, and his leaving is completely out of character. We are all extremely worried for his safety and well-being, and any assistance, no matter how small it may seem, is appreciated."

The following March, police said a hiker found human remains in a wooded area near the 4th Line East and 15th Side Road in Mulmur Township, which were later identified to be Chiappetta's.

His remains were found roughly 40 kilometres from where he was last seen, police say, adding, "There is no logical explanation on how Frank could have arrived here on his own. Someone out there knows what happened to Frank."

"Not knowing exactly what happened, not having any kind of closure on that is really difficult," said Claudio Chiappetta, Frank's son. "We don't have any answers."

Police have never released how the senior died but are calling his disappearance and death suspicious.

They say a vehicle was seen leaving the residence shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the day he disappeared.

Investigators are looking to identify the vehicle, which is believed to be grey or silver.

They urge anyone with information on the investigation to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that results in an arrest and conviction.