BARRIE -- Revitalizing the sunshine city's downtown and waterfront remains a top priority for the City of Orillia.

The city is on the final leg of its journey to connect its centre hub to the waterfront.

Orillia began to carve its redevelopment pathway after adopting its Downtown Tomorrow Plan in 2012. Four years later, it bought a 9.75-acre shopping mall property near the waterfront.

However, the legal process involved in selling and redeveloping the multi-acre site is not a simple task because of a long-term lease held by the national food retail chain, Metro, which occupies one-third of the property.

Currently, there are some empty storefronts and some unused land in the plaza where the grocery store is.

The City of Orillia wants to hear from three developers it has selected on how they would make the space vibrant.

Laura Thompson, with the City of Orillia, says the selected developers will submit their proposals by the spring.

"The City is looking to redevelop the site by selling it to a developer but through a request for proposal process." She adds, "It would allow us to have some control over what the site might look like."

The city hopes to have those requests for proposals by early 2021. Construction would get underway within three to five years.