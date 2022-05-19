Retiree plans to pay off her mortgage with lottery winnings

Elizabeth MacGillivray, of Aurora, Ont., holds her big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (OLG) Elizabeth MacGillivray, of Aurora, Ont., holds her big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (OLG)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver