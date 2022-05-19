Retiree plans to pay off her mortgage with lottery winnings

A retired Aurora woman says she will be mortgage-free after winning with Lotto 6/49.

Elizabeth MacGillivray won the second prize worth $58,070.10 in the April 6 draw.

The retired financial worker said she has played the lottery regularly for decades and picked up the pace over the past two years.

"I never win anything!" she said while picking up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

MacGillivray said she found out she won while checking her ticket at a store and "thought it was crazy."

She said she went home to share the news with her husband, who was "happy."

MacGillivray plans to pay off her mortgage with her winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Circle K on Wellington Street in Aurora.