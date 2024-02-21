Retired woman plans to replace 27-year-old car with big lottery win

A retired woman from Aurora plans to replace her 27-year-old car after winning $75,000 with an instant scratch lottery ticket.

Mary Riendeau loves to play instant lottery games, especially Crossword and Cash For Life, but said she won the top prize with a game she had never played, Frogger.

"The store clerk showed me this new game, and I decided to get one. This is my first big win," she explained.

Riendeau took the top prize with the ticket she purchased at Regency Variety and Gift Centre on Yonge Street in Aurora.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I had to scan it again."

Instant Frogger costs $3 per play and has a one in 3.72 chance of winning, OLG says.

"This has come at a perfect time. I never dreamed this would happen. I'm so happy," the Aurora woman finished.