Retired man plays lotto for 10 years before winning big

Saying "yes" to encore paid off for a man from Thornhill who won $100,000 by matching the last six encore numbers in the exact order.

Bryan usually plays the Lotto 6/49 draw twice a week and saw his first big win in the Feb., 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"I've been playing for 10 years. I went to check my numbers at the store and found out I won big. I was full of excitement," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Royal Orchard Boulevard in Thornhill.

The 76-year-old retired man shared the news with his close family, who were all happy for him.

"It was a big surprise that I did not expect," I wouldn't be able to describe it to anyone," he shared.

Bryan has not made any plans for his big win as he wants to consider all of his options.