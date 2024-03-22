BARRIE
Barrie

    • Retired man plays lotto for 10 years before winning big

    Bryan Seaton from Thornhill Ont, shares $100,000 LOTTO 6/49 win at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto on Feb., 21, 2021. (OLG) Bryan Seaton from Thornhill Ont, shares $100,000 LOTTO 6/49 win at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto on Feb., 21, 2021. (OLG)
    Share

    Saying "yes" to encore paid off for a man from Thornhill who won $100,000 by matching the last six encore numbers in the exact order.

    Bryan usually plays the Lotto 6/49 draw twice a week and saw his first big win in the Feb., 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    "I've been playing for 10 years. I went to check my numbers at the store and found out I won big. I was full of excitement," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Royal Orchard Boulevard in Thornhill.

    The 76-year-old retired man shared the news with his close family, who were all happy for him.

    "It was a big surprise that I did not expect," I wouldn't be able to describe it to anyone," he shared.

    Bryan has not made any plans for his big win as he wants to consider all of his options.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News