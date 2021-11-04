Retired Barrie police officer granted absolute discharge after pleading guilty to suspect shooting

Barrie, Ont. -

A former Barrie police officer who pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm during an alleged robbery three years ago has been granted an absolute discharge.

In September 2018, veteran Barrie police Sgt. Michael Chytuk and two other officers responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station.

While dodging the suspect's oncoming vehicle, the court heard that Chytuk's finger slipped, causing him to fire his gun. The bullet struck one of the four occupants in the shoulder.

"The discharge was unintentional," said Justice Michelle Fuerst in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday.

Justice Fuerst said Chytuk has had "an exemplary" 30-year career as a police officer and private citizen at the sentencing hearing.

Justice Fuerst said Chytuk's guilty plea showed "remorse and willingness to accept responsibility for his actions."

Justice Fuerst accepted the joint submissions from the defence and Crown recommending an absolute discharge, which carries no conditions, such as probation.

Chytuk retired from the Barrie police force in July.