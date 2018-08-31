A retired school teacher from Alliston is celebrating after winning $1 million with Encore.

Fryderyk Jarema won during the August 11 6/49 draw by matching all seven numbers in exact order to win the big prize.

The 67-year-old father and grandfather also won two-dollars on another encore section.

He says he plans on sharing the fortune with his family.

He and his wife of 42 years also plan on celebrating her upcoming retirement with a vacation.

Jarema says he bought the winning ticket at Lukie’s Convenience on Young Street in Alliston.