Restrictions are tightened on land within Algonquin Provincial Park

A fire ban is in effect for all land within Algonquin Provincial Park.

Fires, including charcoal grills, portable stoves or barbecues, are prohibited.

Banned at Algonquin Provincial Park:

• All developed campgrounds;

• All interior/backcountry camping - canoe tripping and backpacking;

• All picnic and day-use areas

• All trails

• All cottages, private and commercial leases within Algonquin

Biolite and wood charcoal stoves are also banned.

Portable propane, naphtha stoves or barbecues with a fuel source with a controlled valve are allowed.

In addition, officials will be monitoring the park to ensure that no one violates the ordinance.