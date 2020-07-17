BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka enters into Stage 3 of the pandemic recovery plan today.

This stage allows the reopening of indoor service at restaurants, bars, fitness centres, theatres and more.

Stage 3 also raises the limits on the number of people at an indoor gathering to 50 and up to 100 outdoors.

Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces in the region, and that includes restaurants; however, patrons can remove it to eat and drink. Masks should be worn while waiting to be seated and while moving around the establishment.

Employees need to don a face mask while working in public areas of indoor facilities.

In Barrie, several playgrounds will start to welcome kids back, including Centennial and Sunnidale parks. For more on this, including a list of playgrounds that will open in the city, click here.

Meanwhile, Georgian Downs in Innisfil and Casino Rama in Orillia are permitted to open to the public on Friday, but a spokesperson for Gateway Casinos has said neither would reopen at this time.

Cineplex movie theatres will also remain closed for the time being. Cineplex Entertainment said it's taking time to review Ontario's Stage 3 regulations before showing films.