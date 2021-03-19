BARRIE, ONT. -- Restaurant restrictions are easing across Simcoe Muskoka as Ontario announced late Friday afternoon changes to red zone protocols.

The province said it was "cautiously adjusting dining capacity limits at restaurants" from 10 to 50 people indoors, subject to physical distancing rules.

The new capacity limits also apply to bars and other food and drink establishments across Simcoe Muskoka.

"Everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures," said Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

On Friday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 57 new COVID-19 cases. The seven-day moving average of cases is 43.9 and rising. At the peak of the second wave in January, the seven-day moving average was over 60.

Earlier this week, the region's medical officer of health said the numbers were headed in the wrong direction, suggesting tighter measures could be on the horizon.

"If, in fact, we end up with very high numbers, then there is the possibility of going into further restrictions. I certainly don't want that," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

Dr. Gardner also noted the case counts place Simcoe Muskoka squarely in the red zone under Ontario's framework.

The new, more lenient red zone restrictions come into effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m.