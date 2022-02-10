Resort towns experience 'not surprising' population boom

Business is booming for roofer John Osborn in Wasaga Beach, and after seeing the latest census numbers on population growth, he thinks things are going to get even busier.

"So it's pretty surprising because we're in a pandemic like this growing that fast, but it's good for everybody," says Osborne.

Wasaga Beach and Collingwood are both in the top 10 for growth in the country, according to statistics gathered from the 2021 census.

Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi says she was "not surprised" by the numbers.

"We have been in a growth spurt for a number of years now, and we don't expect it to stop."

Wasaga Beach, for example, has seen a population increase of over 20 per cent.

The town had a record-breaking year for building permits in 2021, with 871 issued.

"We have a lifestyle here that is affordable. We have a beautiful beach. We have ski hills not far, and those I think are the things that attract people to our community," Bifolchi says.

Nearby Collingwood is also reporting a dramatic jump in its population. Up just under 14 per cent.

The mayor admits there are pros and cons to the growth.

"Were are also seeing huge impacts on our housing market, so affordability in our community is an issue. It was an issue before the pandemic, but the pandemic has exacerbated it to a very large degree," says Brian Sanderson.

Realtors say the numbers are up across the board regarding things like the cost of homes to how many homes are listed and sold.

"Since January 2019, we've seen a price rise of around 100 per cent from $575,000 to $1.1 million in the Lakelands west area," says Matthew Lidbetter, Lake Lands Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, Canada's population now sits at 37 million - up about 1.8 million since 2016.