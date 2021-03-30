BARRIE -- Two women face charges after multiple vehicles were taken for a ride, including one left unattended while it warmed up in Bradford, police say.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 7:40 a.m. on Monday in the area of Langford Boulevard and Romanelli Crescent after receiving reports that a KIA was stolen while it was left running unattended in a driveway.

While investigating, police also noticed a Ford Edge nearby that was reported stolen about an hour earlier in Newmarket which police say was taken from a driveway after it was left unlocked with the keys still inside.

Police say officers were able to locate the KIA parked near Rutherford Road and Faris Street in the same area where they found the two women walking down Rutherford who were then arrested.

A 35-year-old Newmarket woman now faces 17 charges, while a 38-year-old Bradford woman has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The 35-year-old was held for a bail hearing while the 38-year-old was released with a future court date.