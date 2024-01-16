Residents urged to take these precautions amid extreme cold warnings

Residents across the region are urged to brace themselves for freezing conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures plummet and wind chill values hit near -30C, posing a real health risk to anyone outdoors.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning on Tuesday for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, prompting the health unit to remind residents of the health dangers these frigid conditions present.

"Very cold temperatures can put everyone at risk for cold-related injuries, such as frostnip, frostbite, and hypothermia," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) stated in a release on Tuesday. "Cold temperatures can also worsen existing health conditions like heart or lung illnesses."

The health unit recommended keeping children indoors, monitoring for signs of cold-related injuries, dressing in layers, seeking shelter, drinking hot liquids -but avoiding alcohol and caffeine - to stay warm.

"Check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are warm and safe and have the supplies required to stay safe," the health unit instructed.

Pet owners are also cautioned to remember that "if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Officials also advise keeping supplies in vehicles, such as blankets, water, food, first aid kit, extra clothing and other items.