Residents flee after fire breaks out at Barrie home

A small basement fire sent residents scrambling out into the dusk.

Barrie firefighters were called to an Edgehill Drive home at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, said Assistant Deputy Chief Eric McFadden.

"Several people were home at the time. They were alerted by smoke alarms and self-evacuated," said McFadden.

Four crews worked at the scene for several hours.

He said the fire was not suspicious, and the residents were allowed to take possession of the home.

There is no dollar damage estimate at this time; however, there was fire and water damage to the basement.