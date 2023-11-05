Residents escape, several pets perish in Innisfil structure fire

Fire crews in Innisfil were called to the scene of a large structure fire at a home Sunday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Corner Avenue home.

Flames were spotted coming out of the roof upon arrival, which quickly engulfed the home.

"The home is completely uninhabitable," said Fire Chief Brent Thomas. "It's difficult to tell how the fire started due to the severity of the damage at this time."

Thomas said several pets perished in the fire, but there were no injuries to residents.