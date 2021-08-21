BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire crews battled a house fire in Elmvale on Saturday evening.

Firefighters from the Springwater fire department arrived at a home on Nash Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. and found thick black smoke upon entering.

According to fire crews four people were inside the home at the time of the blaze which started in the kitchen, adding that two of the four individuals were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

"There is heavy smoke damage and fire damage in the kitchen so unfortunately the occupants will not be returning home to stay the evening and they will be out for some time," said Jeff French, Deputy Fire Chief, Springwater fire.

Fire investigators have not yet determined an exact cause and a damage estimate has not been released.