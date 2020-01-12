SHELBURNE -- Everything in sight was covered in inches of ice.

Frozen branches had fallen on to streets and some properties after a powerful ice storm rolled through the province.

On Sunday the people of Shelburne, one of the hardest hit areas of the region, spent hours trying to clean up the mess.

“I watched it all night, I was keeping tabs on it,” said one resident.

Another resident saying it was late afternoon, "When it started to get really cold and you could see the trees getting covered then I suspected we would probably have a pretty good storm."

Most people along Robert Street saying they spent most of their morning de-icing cars and driveways,.

Hydro One reporting hundreds of customers in Shelburne and surrounding areas were without power while the storm tracked across the region.

In Innisfil, crews continued for a second day on Sunday clearing areas throughout the town flooded by heavy rain from early Saturday morning. This including flood-prone areas in the community of Belle Ewart.

The storm was so powerful; it destroyed a historic lighthouse on Georgian Bay, north of Owen Sound. The Lion’s Head Lighthouse in Lion’s Head Marina was reduced to its concrete foundation. The lighthouse was a replica built by high school student in 1983, modelled after the original structure that existed in 1903.