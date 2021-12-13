Residents 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot
Residents aged 50+ in Simcoe Muskoka can book their COVID-19 booster shot.
Anyone in the approved age group who received their second dose at least six months ago can book online or call 1-833-943-3900 to get their third dose.
The RVH Sperling Drive Immunization Clinic is also offering third doses for walk-ins from Sundays to Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Individuals currently eligible for a booster include:
- Individuals born in 1971 or earlier
- Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes and First Nation elder lodges, and seniors living in other congregate settings
- Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings
- Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine
- First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members aged 16 or older
Health experts encourage eligible individuals to get their booster shot for added protection against COVID-19 and variants of concern.
Ontario logged more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, plus one new virus-related death.
As of today, Ontario has 80 lab-confirmed Omicron cases.