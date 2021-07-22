BARRIE, ONT. -- Researchers with Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) have determined the storm that wreaked havoc at Whitestone Lake near Parry Sound on Tuesday morning was the work of an EF-0 tornado.

Wind speeds of 115 km/h knocked down trees causing thousands of dollars in property damage.

Residents reported the sky getting very dark just before the tornado hit, lasting roughly 10 minutes.

Initially, Environment Canada believed the powerful storm that hit the area around 10 a.m. was likely the work of a downburst.

Experts conducted a ground and drone survey on Wednesday and said the twister had maximum winds of 115km/h and appeared to have a path 2.57 kilometres long and 100 metres wide.

OTHER TORNADOS STORM THE REGION

NTP also confirms an EF-2 struck Sunbeam Lake in Algonquin Park last Thursday, injuring two campers. The tornado tracked 7.14 km in length with a width of 320 metres and wind speeds of 190 km/h.

The Algonquin Park tornado was one of six EF-2 twisters in a week in central and northern Ontario.

An EF-2 tornado tore through a south-end neighbourhood on Prince William Way in Barrie July 15, damaging over 70 homes and displacing roughly 100 people.

Other tornadoes that day happened in Little Britain, Lorneville, Dwight, and Lake Traverse.

An EF-2 tornado classification means estimated wind speeds are 178 to 217 km/h.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips