Rescue Mission: Ont. woman makes dangerous trip to help refugees

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its third week, with millions of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland for safety amid bomb blasts and devastating destruction, but that hasn't stopped two women from heading toward the turmoil to offer refuge.

Susanne von Törne, of Flesherton, Ont., and Franzi Peljak, a young German woman, are back on the road with donations of food and clothing for Ukrainian refugees.

"The mission is to bring supplies," von Törne, a German native and humanitarian surgeon, says via Zoom Monday. "The car is full of supplies. We bring food to the Ukrainian border."

Last week, von Törne rescued 14 Ukrainians, including a family of six, at the Polish border before hitting the road again in hopes of picking up several more people.

"We started this morning, and we drive until it's dark."

The women say they feel it's safer to travel during daylight hours because "at night you can hear the bombs, you can see the fire. But during the daytime, it's quiet."

Recently, the women helped a desperate mother and her two children.

"We have never met them. They have never seen us, but they were so relieved they just got into our car and trusted us with their lives, and immediately fell asleep when we started driving because they were so tired," von Törne says.

Peljak says that while the mother is in contact with her family, leaving them and her home behind was difficult for her.

"The mom just sat on the back and cried for her, like not loudly, just sitting there staring out of the window," Peljak describes.

According to von Törne, the woman's family isn't able to leave now because "it's too dangerous."

The two women drove the young family to a shelter in Germany.

"They get all the supplies, beds there, clothes. They get food. They are there now like it's their home because they don't know when they can come to Canada," von Törne says.

COMING TO CANADA

Meanwhile, Anastasiia, an architect living in Germany, is pushing for the government to accelerate the immigration process.

"I was trying to contact the Canadian embassy and get some more information, but I guess the people working there don't know much themselves."

The 29-year-old is connected with a sponsor family in Canada who has offered to provide her with a place to live.

"Even in this situation, it's still not easy to get the visa," she says as she waits for her application to be accepted.

Anastasiia has been denied a work visa twice over the past three years.

And while she fights to come to Canada, Anastasiia worries about her family trapped in Ukraine.

"We are in touch every couple of hours just to check if you are fine, and everything with my family, of course, and my parents," she says. "If I can get my parents out, I will take them definitely, but right now, it's a little bit dangerous."

She says she would likely have to leave her brother and father behind as most men are banned from leaving Ukraine in case they are called to action.

"No one was thinking that this would actually happen this way, or that it would take so many lives, and the country is destroyed," she says.

"People are dead. This is the worst part."