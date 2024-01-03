Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront Station

A police investigation is impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 pm of reports of a vehicle on the tracks.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Go Train service is currently ending at the Bradford Station, and a bus service is available for those travelling northbound.

The Union Station 17:53 - Allandale Waterfront GO 19:40 train will end at Bradford GO as a result of a police investigation. Bus service is available for customers travelling northbound towards Allandale. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 4, 2024

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.