BARRIE
Barrie

    • Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront Station

    Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News) Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News)

    A police investigation is impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.

    Police say they received a call around 6:30 pm of reports of a vehicle on the tracks.

    Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital.

    Go Train service is currently ending at the Bradford Station, and a bus service is available for those travelling northbound.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News