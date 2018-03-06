Featured
Reporter Paul Bliss no longer with CTV following sexual misconduct allegation
Bell Media has suspended Paul Bliss, CTV News Toronto’s Queen’s Park bureau chief.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 3:50PM EST
TORONTO -- A prominent news reporter who was suspended after a woman made sexual misconduct allegations against him is no longer with CTV News.
Bell Media says Paul Bliss was no longer with the company.
A spokesman, however, refused to provide further details.
Bliss, who worked at CTV's bureau in the Ontario legislature, was suspended in late January hours after allegations made in a blog post by Bridget Brown, who describes herself as a Calgary-based entrepreneur and former CTV employee.
Bell Media had said it was investigating the allegations against Bliss.