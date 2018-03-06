

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A prominent news reporter who was suspended after a woman made sexual misconduct allegations against him is no longer with CTV News.

Bell Media says Paul Bliss was no longer with the company.

A spokesman, however, refused to provide further details.

Bliss, who worked at CTV's bureau in the Ontario legislature, was suspended in late January hours after allegations made in a blog post by Bridget Brown, who describes herself as a Calgary-based entrepreneur and former CTV employee.

Bell Media had said it was investigating the allegations against Bliss.