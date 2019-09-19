A new report from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows that marijuana and alcohol are the most common substances sending young people to the hospital across the country.

Last year, more than 23,000 young Canadians between the ages of 10 and 24 were hospitalized as a result of substance abuse.

On average, 65 youths are sent to the emergency room every day across Canada. The report indicates cannabis was documented in nearly 40 percent of cases. Alcohol was a factor 26 percent of the time. Almost eight percent was linked to opioid use in the city of Barrie.

Those dealing with addictions in Simcoe County have access to three Rapid Access Addiction Medicine clinics (RAAM) in Barrie, Orillia and Midland. The clinics act like walk-ins and help those dealing with addiction. "Since we've opened a year-and-a-half ago, we've had a total of almost 4,000 visits," said Brian Irving, RAAM manager.

The RAAM clinics are confidential and offer clients the help they need without the wait.

Simcoe County may open more RAAM clinics in the future.