A rough winter has city staff looking to double the budget to repair one of Barrie’s busiest roads.

Barrie city councillors will receive a report on Monday night, asking for an increase of $900,000 to fix Bayfield Street. If approved, the city would be doling out $1.86 million for the repairs.

“We feel we're paying what the job does cost. It was just a challenge to estimate those costs, it's very site specific,” says Stew Patterson, manager of construction.

Staff want to replace the concrete and asphalt with a thicker highway grade asphalt mix meant for high volume. Another cost driving the price up is the plan to do the work at night.

“Essentially the roadway will be open with its five lane configuration during the day time and at night time they'll be down to one lane each direction.”

The money would come from the city's regular road rehab budget. If approved, it would mean less money for other road projects.

Even if councillors give the new budget the green light, it still needs to get approved by council next week.