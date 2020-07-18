BARRIE, ONT. -- Going to the bar and grabbing a drink looks a lot different this summer, creating mixed feelings for both businesses and their guests.

As part of Stage 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 recovery plan, bars can allow dining and drinking inside, but with no more than 50 people. Patrons can’t sing, dance, or mingle.

The Ontario Medical Association has asked the government to reconsider allowing bars to open, worrying about a potential spike in cases of the virus.

At Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery in downtown Barrie, the tap room manager says he’s doing everything in his power to stay open, keeping guests and staff as safe as possible.

“The biggest difference is you have to be seated at a table, we don’t take any standing room,” says Ryan Perry. “Previously, we would have people standing around, socializing. But we’ve had to be a lot more structured.”

Down the street, Donaleighs would typically welcome 400 people to socialize and take in live entertainment on a Saturday night.

Assistant manager Ryan Elson is happy to be open, even at reduced capacity, but sees preventing mingling as his biggest challenge going forward.

“I’ve noticed in the evenings downtown, you’re definitely, slowly starting to get that bar vibe back again.”