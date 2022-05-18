Rental prices in Barrie increase: report

Renting in Barrie just got a little more expensive, according to a recent report.

Zumper.com reports that a one-bedroom in the city will cost on average $1,680, up to five per cent year over year.

The report notes that two-bedroom units jumped 5.2 per cent to $2,040 on average.

Barrie now ranks fifth among the most expensive Canadian cities to rent.

Vancouver remains in first place, followed by Toronto, Victoria and Kelowna.

In May, the report analyzed multiple listings across 23 Canadian cities to garner average rental prices.

It found St. John's Newfoundland is still the cheapest place to rent, with one-bedrooms costing $880 and two bedrooms $950.