Renowned celebrity artist brightens a local childcare centre

Diogo Snow has created art for Justin Bieber, Drake and Ronaldinho, to name a few of his celebrity clients, but on Thursday, the renowned artist found himself spray painting a daycare in King Township.

"When I do custom pieces, there's always a challenge for you to make sure that they're going to love it. There's something, but when you do something like this, I just feel free," he said.

The celebrity artist has more than half a million followers on Instagram, and he drives a pink Lamborghini, but when his friend Garry Letichever asked how much it would cost to liven up the exterior of Cuties & Patooties Childcare, Snow didn't hesitate.

"I'm not going to charge you anything. I just want to see the kids in your daycare smiling. I want to see them happy," said Snow.

Diogo Snow, world renowned celebrity artist, spray paints a King Township childcare centre on Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022 (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

"Infants have that sensory orientation and what this represents is the colours of being welcoming and safe for them," said Jessica Cimino, Cuties & Patooties Childcare supervisor.

As much as the children may appreciate his vibrant colours, creating these murals also benefits Snow.

"For me, it's like a hobby and therapy. I've been through so much in my life," explained Snow.

The bright colours he wears and paints aren't an accident. He said we could all use more positive vibes after the last couple of years.

"I do think that the world needs some more love with everything that has been happening and stuff. So, if I can be a little touch in your life, I think it's a big plus," the artist noted.

Earlier this week, Snow worked on brightening another daycare in Alliston.

He said the reaction to his art reminded him of when he discovered his passion on the streets of Brazil growing up.

"I was just spray painting, and I saw the parents coming through, and the place isn't even open yet, and people were stopping and taking pictures. They were so happy," said Snow in amazement.

"Diogo does the perfect representation of what we're about. It's super welcoming for the children and families and the staff. It's almost like a second home," added Cimino.

Snow, who has made donations to the charitable foundations of organizations like SickKids Hospital and the Blue Jays, insists that no matter how big his profile grows, community projects like these will always be a priority for him.

"I just want to make the world smile. That's all I wanted," he concluded.