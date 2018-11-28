

CTV Barrie





“It’s a no-brainer.”

For some parents, that’s the phrase that comes to mind over the long-debated topic of seatbelts on school buses.

A new push is underway from former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne to make buckling up on a school bus mandatory.

Wynne has introduced Bill 56 if passed all school buses will be equipped with seatbelts by 2025.

A study by Transport Canada in 1984 suggested installing seatbelts on school buses would increase the risk of head injuries in the event of a severe frontal collision. However, the study never tested the effects of a side-impact or a rollover. It also failed to test the three-point lap and shoulder belts, which are proven to prevent ejections and injuries in other vehicles.

Over the last 34 years, there have been 23 school bus passenger deaths and more than 10-thousand documented injuries.

In the U.S., eight states have already implemented the installation of seatbelts on school buses.

Wynne was transportation minister in 2010 when a report concluded that three-point seatbelts would make school buses safer. She says that report was never sent to the government.

“It would have been great if I had it because we probably would have had seatbelts in school buses in Ontario right now. But I didn’t have the report, and neither did other transportation ministers,” said Wynne.

The Ontario Safety League says a new law would increase safety.

“At the end of the day, we’ll have safer school buses in 2025 than we have today.” Brian Patterson went on to say that doesn’t mean buses now aren’t considered safe. “I put my kids on them.”

John Barbato with The Simcoe County Transportation Consortium said it’s always open for improvements.

“We care deeply about the students, and we’ll follow any legislative changes.”

Bill 56 will be debated and a vote will happen on Thursday at Queen’s Park.