BARRIE, ONT. -- From poppies to wreaths and ceremonies across the country, Remembrance Day will look different this year.

Veterans at the Barrie Legion are working hard to ensure that the occasion has the respect it deserves.

Fern Taillefer, president of the Barrie Legion Poppy Committee, and Michel Cormie, vice president, said it's necessary to give local veterans a ceremony despite the pandemic.

"It's so important to remember our veterans, what they've done, and not just those that gave their lives. It's to remember those that are still serving today and peacekeeping missions around the world," said Taillefer.

The usual ceremony can't happen this year because of COVID-19, but the legion will host a 50-person, invite-only ceremony.

More changes include placing wreaths outside the legion cenotaph rather than at the Barrie Cenotaph.

The city will then pick up the wreaths and bring them to the cenotaph for those who wish to pay their respects.

The limited gathering is difficult for veterans who will not be able to attend.

"The veterans want to be here because of where they've been and what they've done, and their last friends," said Taillefer.

Cormie said it's been difficult for businesses to donate because of the pandemic.

"Some businesses we know are struggling financially, so it's hard to go and ask them to donate when they are struggling themselves," said Cormie.

Currently, the ceremony is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Wed., Nov. 11, but the legion is following COVID-19 rules and guidelines as they are announced.

You can watch the Barrie Legion's Remembrance Day Livestream on Barrie.CTVNews.ca.