Remembrance Day ceremonies in Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

A special Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 147 in Barrie Thursday morning.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was not open to the public, and included masking and distancing.

The privately-held service had approximately 60 guests, including Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, MP Doug Shipley, and MPPs Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place at the cenotaph in Barrie shortly after 8 a.m. paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The Grey and Simcoe Foresters' regimental bagpiper, Scott Buchanan, began playing in solitude as wreaths were laid at the base of the cenotaph on the crisp, overcast Thursday morning.

Three other members of the regiment laid wreaths, then paused to remember the sacrifice of others.

"We feel it important that we honour our veterans," said Honourary Col. Kevin Carroll, Grey and Simcoe Foresters. "We decided within our regiment because we can't come on parade that we would do a private ceremony."

The City of Barrie created a map decorated with poppies that, when clicked on, list a veteran for whom the street was named, including their occupation, rank and memorial location.

