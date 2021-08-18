BARRIE, ONT. -- One year ago, the hockey world lost a legend. Dale Hawerchuk, former Hockey Hall of Famer and long-time Barrie Colts coach, passed away following a battle with cancer on Aug 18, 2020.

Hawerchuk was 57.

Eric Hawerchuk posted on Twitter today, "One year ago today we lost our beloved Dale. He was an incredible friend, father, husband, son, brother and teacher but most importantly; a man who cared and always wanted to make this world a better place... We love and miss you. "To know him was to love him." #HawerchukStrong." One year ago today we lost our beloved Dale. He was an incredible friend, father, husband, son, brother and teacher but most importantly; a man who cared and always wanted to make this world a better place... We love and miss you. “To know him was to love him.” #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/ctXt3RUF2r

The outpouring of support was significant for the Colts coach when it was announced in 2019 that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

April 2020, Hawerchuck celebrated his final round of chemotherapy by ringing the Bell of Hope at Royal Victoria Health Centre.

Three months later, the family announced cancer had returned.

The Toronto-born Hawerchuk played in the NHL for 16 years, having been selected first overall in the 1981 draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He retired from the NHL in 1997 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

He was the Barrie Colts organization's longest-serving coach.

A memorial to Hawerchuk quickly grew in front of Barrie's Sadlon arena last August as fans dropped by to share their memories and leave their condolences for the Hawerchuck family.

Eric Hawercuck founded HawerchukStrong, an initiative that helps raise money for local groups and raise awareness for cancer.

Barrie Council announced in May the entrance to the Sadlon Arena would be renamed Dale Hawerchuk Way, and it would be working with the Barrie Colts on a celebration to honour Hawerchucks storied career. Co-owner of the Barrie Colts Jim Payetta told CTV News last week the details on the event are still in the works and are currently subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week the Winnipeg Jets, where Hawerchuk formerly played, announced a statue, honorary street name and hockey tournament would be named after the man they called Ducky.

Eric Hawerchuck said on social media Wednesday, "Miss you everyday buddy."