Remains found after house fire in Essa Township

Officials say human remains were found following a house fire in Essa Township over the weekend.

Authorities say fire crews arrived at the house on Third Line Saturday morning to find flames shooting through the roof.

They say one person escaped the blaze and was rushed to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition.

The second occupant of the house was unaccounted for, but on Monday, officials confirmed remains were found at the site.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has now concluded its on-scene investigation.

The cause of the deadly fire has not yet been determined.

Damages are estimated at $800,000.