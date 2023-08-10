Registration for Barrie recreation and culture programs opens next week

Registration for Barrie's recreation and culture programs opens Aug. 15. (Courtesy of City of Barrie) Registration for Barrie's recreation and culture programs opens Aug. 15. (Courtesy of City of Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver