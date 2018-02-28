Featured
Registration deadline extended for members who want to vote for new PC leader
Ontario Conservative party leadership candidates Tanya Granic Allen, left to right, Christine Elliott, Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney pose for a photo in TVO studios in Toronto on Thursday, February 15, 2018 following a televised debate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 11:34AM EST
Ontario's Progressive Conservative party is extending the deadline for members to sign up to cast their vote for a new leader to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned last month amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Brown vehemently denies the allegations and even briefly re-entered the race to reclaim his old job, but pulled out earlier this week, saying the race was taking a toll on his friends and family.
Four candidates are currently vying for the top job -- former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford and parental rights activist Tanya Granic Allen.
They will face off tonight in a final leadership debate to be held in Ottawa.
Tory members who wish to cast a vote originally had until March 2 to register, but the party now says it has extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. on March 5.
Voting is set to take place between March 2 and March 8, with the results announced on March 10.