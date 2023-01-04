Registering your child for kindergarten? Here's what Simcoe County parents need to know
Simcoe County's public school system is preparing to welcome a new generation of students as it begins registration for the 2023-24 school year.
Parents with children turning four in 2023 can visit the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) registration page for information on how to apply online this month.
Once the online form is completed, the school will contact the parent to finalize the registration process.
Families looking for their local public school can use the Home School Locator tool to find the school that serves their area. Additional information about individual schools can be found using the School Search feature.
If families need assistance in determining their home school, they can contact the Planning and Enrollment department at (705) 734-6363 ext. 11326.
In the spring, each school will hold a Kindergarten orientation session to provide families with an opportunity to learn more about the school and what to expect in the coming year.
The SCDSB encourages families to explore the activities, resources, and videos on its website to get a sense of what to expect when their child starts Kindergarten.
