Regional health units urge residents to keep indoor holiday gatherings small

Regional health officials urge locals to avoid large indoor social gatherings this holiday season as the number of confirmed Omicron cases soar in Ontario.

"We've seen the number of cases skyrocket compared to the average we've dealt with," said Grey Bruce medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra.

On Wednesday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, with 226 active.

Dr. Arra said he wants residents to reconsider large gatherings this weekend as Omicron spreads throughout communities and has the potential to overwhelm the hospital system.

"Ensure that there is a balance between socializing safely, in relation to the holidays during a time when we need that connection after months of the pandemic, but at the same time doing that in a safe way," he said.

"I do have trust in the people of Grey Bruce to remain vigilant and to get the vaccine as soon as their eligible," Dr. Arra added.

YORK REGION BOOSTS SIMILAR MESSAGE

Health officials in York Region echo a similar message.

Dr. Richard Gould, York Region Public Health's associate medical officer, said that while they aren't seeing a significant impact on the hospital system yet, the highly infectious Omicron variant could lead to more people falling ill.

"The main thing is to try to reduce the people you are spending time with in the coming days, mostly to your own family," Dr. Gould said.

Both health units are in the process of opening several mass immunization sites to meet the growing demand for the booster vaccine.

York Region says Richmond Green Sports Centre and Aaniin Community Centre will be used as new mass immunization clinics starting Monday.

They will provide about 15,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccination for eligible people over 50 years old who have had their second shot more than three months ago.

Also, the site will provide first and second doses to all eligible people.

Those eligible can book an appointment on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working out the details and will open mass immunization clinics "soon."