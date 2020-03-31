BARRIE -- The health unit has confirmed four new cases on Tuesday, including the region's first teenager.

Simcoe Muskoka now has 54 total cases, including four deaths and eight hospitalizations.

As the number of cases continues to rise, Dr. Charles Gardner says everyone needs to be more cautious.

"People need to assume when they encounter other people; they could have the virus."

The medical officer of health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says avoiding crowds and practicing physical distancing are vital ways to help "flatten the curve."

Dr. Gardner says he is concerned the public isn't following the guidelines closely enough.

"We're only seeing the severe community-acquired cases," he says. "The risk with that is the public may not take it as seriously."

The health unit says the majority of positive cases in the region are men between the ages of 35 and 64 who are in self-isolation.

The health unit says nine people have now recovered.

Ontario now has 2,000 cases of COVID-19, with the addition of 260 more cases today.

The province now has 33 virus-related deaths and 534 resolved cases.