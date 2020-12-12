BARRIE, ONT. -- Parts of Simcoe, Grey, and Dufferin Counties were spared a major ice storm Saturday after Environment Canada warnings.

The weather agency initially cautioned that some regions could see as much as 25 mm of ice build-up along higher elevations Saturday.

Freezing warnings were dropped by mid-afternoon, except for Huntsville.

Hydro One had been prepared for the possibility of widespread blackouts, but saw only one isolated outage near Feversham midday.

Driving conditions were foggy and slick, but there are no reports of major weather-related crashes.

Forecasters say Huntsville could still see 5 mm of ice build-up Saturday night and up to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets.