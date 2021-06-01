BARRIE, ONT. -- A city-wide curbside collection takes place this week, with the City of Barrie looking for donations of old clothing, linens and shoes.

The first step to participate is to get some spring cleaning done by gathering up any textiles that are no longer in use and place them in clear plastic bags.A list of accepted items is available here.

Donations need to be at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on various collection dates listed here.

The city is planning another curbside textile collection in the fall and hopes to expand collection bins to city facilities to help make donations more accessible.

Recycling Rewards, the company partnering with the city, says even though 95 per cent of textiles are fully recyclable, about 85 per cent end up in landfills. In Canada, there are about 500 million pounds of textiles sitting in landfills.

In Barrie, the textile collection is also in partnership with Cornerstone to Recovery, a non-profit, charitable agency that provides community-based recovery programs for individuals and families experiencing and impacted by addiction.