Red-shoe suspect wanted in connection with liquor robbery
Image of a suspect wearing red-shoes on Apr. 24, 2019 (Barrie Police Services)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 4:17PM EDT
A man with red shoes is accused of robbing a liquor store in Barrie.
Police say a man placed several liquor bottles into a duffle bag and left the LCBO at Big Bay Point without paying.
Police say he stole just over $250 in booze.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black jacket, dark pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.