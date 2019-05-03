

CTV Barrie





A man with red shoes is accused of robbing a liquor store in Barrie.

Police say a man placed several liquor bottles into a duffle bag and left the LCBO at Big Bay Point without paying.

Police say he stole just over $250 in booze.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black jacket, dark pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.