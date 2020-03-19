BARRIE -- Barrie police are investigating three robberies. Two of them at the same store.

Police say a masked suspect demanded cash from the Circle K on Dunlop Street East just before 7 a..m. on Thursday. They allege the same suspect came back shortly after 10 a.m. and made off with more money.

The Barrie Police Canine Unit was called in to track the suspect, but no arrest has been made at this point.

This afternoon after 3:00, Barrie Police say a third robbery occurred at the Circle K store at Bayfield and Wellington streets.

Looks like our red gloved thief just struck for the 3rd time today. At 3:27pm, he attended the @CircleKStores located at 151 Bayfield St. and robbed this store too. #BarriePolice are investigating. If you know who is committing these robberies, please call 705-725-7025 ext. 2549 pic.twitter.com/1fHspz94fR — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) March 19, 2020

Police are asking for help to identify the person involved, who is described as a white man, five-foot-seven-inches tall. He was wearing a long-sleeve black t-shirt, black jeans or pants and had his face covered with a long-sleeved black shirt. He had a black bandana and red gloves and was carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

Police say the suspect "altered his appearance" for the second robbery by wearing a black shirt with silver or white buttons and covered his head with a black pullover.

Police say he left the store on foot.