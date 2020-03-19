Red handed bandit strikes thrice in Barrie
Surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a Circle K in Barrie on Thurs., March 19, 2020. (Barrie Police Services)
BARRIE -- Barrie police are investigating three robberies. Two of them at the same store.
Police say a masked suspect demanded cash from the Circle K on Dunlop Street East just before 7 a..m. on Thursday. They allege the same suspect came back shortly after 10 a.m. and made off with more money.
The Barrie Police Canine Unit was called in to track the suspect, but no arrest has been made at this point.
This afternoon after 3:00, Barrie Police say a third robbery occurred at the Circle K store at Bayfield and Wellington streets.
Police are asking for help to identify the person involved, who is described as a white man, five-foot-seven-inches tall. He was wearing a long-sleeve black t-shirt, black jeans or pants and had his face covered with a long-sleeved black shirt. He had a black bandana and red gloves and was carrying a green reusable shopping bag.
Police say the suspect "altered his appearance" for the second robbery by wearing a black shirt with silver or white buttons and covered his head with a black pullover.
Police say he left the store on foot.