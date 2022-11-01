Recycling pumpkins on the Dunk's Tottenham farm

With the price of gas at $1.75/litre, John Dunk doesn't want to drive around Tottenham picking up pumpkins.

But for the last two years, he and his wife Linda have done exactly that.

"Last year, we picked up two tons of them - using a Dodge van," Dunk said from the JL Dunk Farm on Concession Road 7 in Tottenham.

Both were raised on farms and now sell their own organic, hormones and antiobiotic-free, non-GMO free-range meat.

He said the pumpkins, corn stalks, and corn they pick up are healthy for the animals.

"We feed them to the goats, pigs, chicken, cattle – it's like a treat for the animals. Otherwise, it would be thrown out for compost."

On Saturday, the Dunks will set up a set trailer at the end of the driveway and hope people will drop off the pumpkins for their livestock.