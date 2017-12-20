

CTV Barrie





This year’s Toy Mountain campaign has broken a record, which means even more children will have a joyous holiday.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions estimates more than $150,000 worth of toys and donations came in through this year’s campaign. That’s up significantly from last year.

“I've been here for 30 years and I’ve seen these Christmas' every year. This has been the grandest, the biggest,” says Carolyn Herrington.

That number is expected to go up even further, as volunteers continue to count donations.

The toys will be picked up and delivered by staff over the next few days.

Thanks for everyone who helped make Toy Mountain such a huge success.