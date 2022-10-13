Reconstruction of busy Barrie road results in month-long closure
A reconstruction of a busy Barrie intersection will force its closure for a month.
Anne St., North, between Donald and Henry streets, will be partially closed to traffic starting Friday for about four weeks.
The closure is required to reconstruct Anne Street and Donald Street intersection, which is being completed as part of the Ministry of Transportation's (MTO) Anne Street Bridge Replacement project.
The intersection at Anne Street and Donald Street will be closed to westbound/southbound traffic from Donald Street.
One lane will be maintained through the intersection for northbound/eastbound traffic from Anne Street to Donald Street/Wellington Street.
Access to the Hiway Pentecostal Church will be maintained via Henry Street.
MTO began construction of a new Anne Street bridge in the Spring 2021. Anne Street from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street has been closed since May 29, 2021.
The bridge is expected to open to traffic before the end of 2022.
Barrie Transit Buses servicing Route 5 will detour on Donald Street.
For more details on the project, visit Anne Street Bridge Replacement project online.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
Canada's envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
N.S. daycare operator weighs in on impending pay bump for early childhood educators
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia learned earlier this week that they’re about to get a pay bump, but one daycare operator says she doubts it will help with what many see as a daycare crisis in the province.
-
Tourists find suspected human skull on Cape Breton beach
Three Ontario vacationers were taking a walk along Big Glace Bay Beach in Cape Breton last Thursday when they found something odd.
Montreal
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as health officials urge residents to get boosted
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again Thursday following renewed calls from health officials for residents to refresh their vaccinations against the virus.
-
Family of Montreal man who died in police shooting demands public inquiry
The family of a 38-year-old man from Nun's Island who died after being shot by Montreal police last month is now demanding a public inquiry.
Ottawa
-
Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six
Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six tonight.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
Royal LePage predicts Ottawa home prices to end 2022 up 0.5 per cent
Royal LePage predicted in July that the aggregate price of a new home in Ottawa would hit $813,670 at the end of the year in Ottawa. Now, the Royal LePage survey expects home prices to be $743,399.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the world
This Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
GTA home prices will continue to drop, level off by year’s end: report
A report released today by Royal LePage showed GTA housing prices up 2.1 per cent year-over-year to $1.09 million in the third quarter of 2022. However, that number is expected to drop to $1.08 million in the final quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of price declines.
Kitchener
-
'If we build it, will they come?': Survey asks homeless about sanctioned encampment site
Region of Waterloo Council heard the results of a survey on Wednesday night, which asked those experiencing homelessness what they would like to see in an encampment site sanctioned by the region.
-
Backyard fridge fire causes $100-150K in damage, displaces Kitchener family
A Kitchener family has been displaced after a fridge in a backyard caught fire.
-
Research into issues facing KW Muslim youth underway
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW (CMW) is looking into what challenges are facing Muslim youth in Waterloo region.
London
-
Sentencing set for November for London man who defrauded Canada Post
Sentencing submissions were heard Thursday in the case of a London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $230,000. Back in June, 59-year-old Allan Fischer was convicted of fraud after the court heard he set up 48 fake business accounts with Canada Post.
-
Drugs and cash seized as part of London police investigation
More drugs and weapons have been taken of city streets. According to London police, officers from the Guns and Gans Section as well as the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit entered a home in the area of Settlement Trail and Raleigh Boulevard.
-
Downtown car dealer leaving core over safe injection site
The owner of a downtown London used car lot says he is losing customers because of the safe injection site next door. So after 50 years at the same site, Dennis Krogman says his business is up for sale.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $760 million project.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.
Windsor
-
OPP seek suspects after break-in at Tecumseh business
Essex County OPP are looking for two suspects after tools were stolen during a break-in in Tecumseh.
-
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
Calgary
-
Flames fans asked to take transit to avoid construction traffic troubles around Saddledome
One of the most popular ways to access the Saddledome is via Olympic Way S.E., but a key intersection closed in July to allow for utility upgrades.
-
Suspect identified in random, erratic assaults in downtown Calgary
Warrants have been issued for a 37-year-old man accused of attacking random people in downtown Calgary in recent months.
-
Flu immunizations open next week in Alberta, COVID hospitalizations up
Health officials are urging Albertans to get their flu shot this year after warnings of a difficult influenza season ahead.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy student says Saskatoon city councillor paddled him
One of the former students in a lawsuit alleging abuse at the hands of teachers and staff at Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) is also alleging he was paddled by Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer.
-
‘It’s essentially decolonizing themselves:’ Whitecap Dakota First Nation votes to ratify self-government agreement
Members of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation (WDFN) have voted to become a self-governing Indigenous nation, breaking away from the Indian Act.
-
'It kind of created a monster': Aurora borealis hunters out to capture intensifying light show
One of the natural wonders of the world that our region is famous for is giving viewers a spectacular show these days. The free exhibition of lights, the Aurora Borealis is heading into a significant natural performance cycle.
Edmonton
-
Fire in south Edmonton caused $1M in damage
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a blaze in Mill Woods earlier this week caused $1 million in damage.
-
Alberta to argue it was able to deal with Coutts blockade before Ottawa invoked Emergencies Act at inquiry starting today
The public inquiry of the federal government's use of Canada's Emergencies Act during the convoy protests earlier this year began in Ottawa Thursday morning.
-
After thousands of hours of restoration work, a historic carousel is open for rides at the Valley Zoo
After thousands of hours of restoration work, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s historic carousel is once again ready to delight children. The 1959 Herschell Spillman carousel, now dubbed the Conservation Carousel, is now open.
Vancouver
-
Reports of men being drugged, robbed while using escort service lead to charges including manslaughter: RCMP
Several charges – including one for manslaughter – have been laid against a Vancouver woman in connection to reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service, B.C. Mounties say.
-
Sexual assault suspect arrested in connection to 2 incidents: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a suspect connected to two alleged sexual assaults has been arrested.
-
Here's how far gas prices fell in Metro Vancouver overnight
After weeks of gas prices soaring above $2 per litre and setting new records in Metro Vancouver, drivers in the region finally got a reprieve at the pumps Thursday morning.