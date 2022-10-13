Reconstruction of busy Barrie road results in month-long closure

A reconstruction of a busy Barrie intersection will force its closure for a month.

Anne St., North, between Donald and Henry streets, will be partially closed to traffic starting Friday for about four weeks.

The closure is required to reconstruct Anne Street and Donald Street intersection, which is being completed as part of the Ministry of Transportation's (MTO) Anne Street Bridge Replacement project.

The intersection at Anne Street and Donald Street will be closed to westbound/southbound traffic from Donald Street.

One lane will be maintained through the intersection for northbound/eastbound traffic from Anne Street to Donald Street/Wellington Street.

Access to the Hiway Pentecostal Church will be maintained via Henry Street.

MTO began construction of a new Anne Street bridge in the Spring 2021. Anne Street from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street has been closed since May 29, 2021.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic before the end of 2022.

Barrie Transit Buses servicing Route 5 will detour on Donald Street.

For more details on the project, visit Anne Street Bridge Replacement project online.